Welcome to Stylist’s daily sudoku challenge: the game that promotes critical thinking and problem solving. Check back each day for a brand new, daily challenge.

The rules

New to the game or need a refresher of the rules? Sudoku is played on a grid of nine-by-nine spaces, and within the rows and columns are nine squares, each made up of three-by-three spaces.

Each row, column and square needs to be filled out with the numbers 1-9: but here’s the challenge, you must not repeat any numbers within the row, column or square.

Every day a new puzzle will be provided to test your brain to the max! Check back tomorrow for a new challenge.