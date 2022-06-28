We all remember our first heartbreak. That visceral aching and what feels like shards of glass in your chest. The tears, the frustration, the despair. It’s no wonder neuroscientists at Columbia University found that the brain regions that light up during physical pain will do the same during a break-up.

But after the initial rage and regret comes the mourning, which is perhaps the most emotionally powerful part of leaving someone you care deeply for behind.

“We rarely talk about the grief that people experience when a relationship ends or changes form,” agrees psychologist Dr Lalitaa Suglani.