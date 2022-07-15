Communication boundaries

These can often be most apparent in the workplace, where you may have to raise issues with how someone is speaking to you, as well as what you yourself can and cannot say.

However, they also come into play in other areas of our lives, such as wanting to maintain privacy.

Being clear on what you deem acceptable is the best route to success, Mustafa indicates. If you’re not ready to talk about something, dislike the tone you’re being spoken to in or feel demeaned by name-calling or being dismissed, be explicit about your barriers.

While you can’t guarantee they will react in kind, you’ll know that you’ve done everything you can to protect your wellbeing.