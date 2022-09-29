Staring out the window. Crying in the shower. Sitting, miserable, in a club as everyone around you dances the night away. The portrayal of heartbreak in pop culture is instantly recognisable. While we don’t all turn to scream-singing All By Myself à la Bridget Jones, the drama and emotion behind it is certainly real.

Research from eHarmony suggests that we’ll go through four break-ups within our lifetimes, with the first one happening at the age of 20. Be it a romantic partner, friend or even family member, break-ups bring with them the kind of pain that creeps in slowly, then hits you all at once, leaving you to wonder if you’ll ever feel ‘right’ again.

It leaves a lasting impact on us, too. eHarmony also found that a difficult parting has prevented more than a quarter of singles from getting into another relationship. Because here’s the thing: it’s not just a relationship that’s being said goodbye to, it’s a whole future filled with expectations and hopes. Beyond separating from the person, you’re also walking away from the possibilities of the life that you could have shared together.