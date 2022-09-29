These are the 7 stages of emotion every person goes through after a break-up, according to the experts
If you think the pain will never go away, it will. An expert explains the seven emotional stages of every break-up and how to overcome them.
Staring out the window. Crying in the shower. Sitting, miserable, in a club as everyone around you dances the night away. The portrayal of heartbreak in pop culture is instantly recognisable. While we don’t all turn to scream-singing All By Myself à la Bridget Jones, the drama and emotion behind it is certainly real.
Research from eHarmony suggests that we’ll go through four break-ups within our lifetimes, with the first one happening at the age of 20. Be it a romantic partner, friend or even family member, break-ups bring with them the kind of pain that creeps in slowly, then hits you all at once, leaving you to wonder if you’ll ever feel ‘right’ again.
It leaves a lasting impact on us, too. eHarmony also found that a difficult parting has prevented more than a quarter of singles from getting into another relationship. Because here’s the thing: it’s not just a relationship that’s being said goodbye to, it’s a whole future filled with expectations and hopes. Beyond separating from the person, you’re also walking away from the possibilities of the life that you could have shared together.
“Going through a break-up mirrors key stages of grief seen in the bereavement process,” explains eHarmony relationship expert Rachael Lloyd. “So, you have to be very kind to yourself and realise that you may experience dramatic, seesaw-like emotions such as denial and anger because you are losing someone who has played a big part in your life. However, fighting these feelings simply slows down the recovery process.”
And it is a process indeed. But Lloyd advises recognising the seven break-up stages and feeling your feelings rather than pushing them down. This, she says, will help you move forwards without carrying baggage into new relationships.
“One of the worst things you can do is stay in denial and maybe even reconnect with an ex. You’re effectively denying yourself a proper recovery and depriving yourself of a love story with someone compatible who shares your values and romantic goals,” she adds.
The 7 stages of every break-up
1. Disillusionment
“The relationship is dying, the love is gone; you both know it, yet you still observe a few golden moments that make you hold on to it. Nostalgia, mutual financial commitments, maybe even children – there are plenty of justifications to say in an unhealthy relationship,” shares Lloyd.
“That’s why it’s important to embrace the clarity that this sense of disillusionment has brought to your and your partner’s life. Build up the courage to admit that whatever happens next, you know it’s for the best.”
2. Doubt
Endings are so painful. What if you never get over it? What if you make the wrong decision?
“This is partly because when we experience a break-up, we can go through the same kind of physical and mental withdrawal experienced by addicts quitting alcohol or drugs,” explains Lloyd. “The brain’s reward system crashes as our happiness hormones (serotonin and dopamine) head south. We can’t sleep or eat.”
However, it is important to remember that this stage is temporary and things will get easier.
“Don’t let anything make you stay stuck in a relationship that no longer serves you. Sometimes, things aren’t meant to be, and it’s worth remembering that fortune favours the brave.”
3. Denial
The decision has been made, it’s over – but you find that you just can’t get your head around it.
“Feeling numb and shocked is normal, but now is not the time to keep everything to yourself,” stresses Lloyd. “Acceptance often comes from opening up to trusted family and friends. You cannot overcome something you’re shying away from. Keep talking to your loved ones to process your emotions. They will be on hand to help you make sense of your feelings.”
4. Anger and Grief
After it does finally hit home, you might feel tempted by playing the blame game: “If only… what if… why?”
As Lloyd shares: “Accepting the anger is part of healing, along with waves of grief which have you sobbing over your iPhone. Let these powerful emotions come up and find a way to transform the negative energy into positive adrenaline. Find coping resources and positive interactions such as going to the gym, listening to cathartic songs, meditating and seeing friends.”
5. Relapse
Welp, the Saturday night blues got the best of you and you’ve unblocked them and arranged to meet up. It happens to the best of us.
“Minimise contact with your ex to stay on track,” warns Lloyd. “Don’t sabotage your progress and cave into sadness, sexual cravings, guilt or nostalgia. Detach yourself again and remember all the goals you’ve worked towards.”
6. Acceptance
At last, the clouds clear and they’re no longer on your mind the moment you wake up.
According to Lloyd, this is the time to reconnect with yourself and make the most of the opportunities in front of you. “You can forgive any romantic injuries and start to forget. You begin to smile again. Life is looking up and you might even find a new flirtation. You realise there is a whole world out there waiting for you. Test the waters, get out of your comfort zone,” she advises.
7. Happiness
You may have thought the day would never come, but it has. You feel like yourself again and the cravings or pain associated with your ex are barely discernible.
“You’re able to reflect positively on the outcome and go into any new relationships with a clear perspective,” shares Lloyd. “Now you should know yourself better and be ready to try dating again and find a compatible match.”
May the odds be ever in your favour.
Images: Miramax/Getty