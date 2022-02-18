My emotional connections with other people do not manifest in a romantic way and I have no desire for that to happen – I’m just not that way inclined. It isn’t a lifestyle choice, I didn’t decide to avoid the world of dating because of a bad experience. It’s just the way I’ve always been.

I first realised I was aromantic when my peers seemed to realise they weren’t. From a young age, girls are taught to value romantic love. The message was a fixture in almost everything marketed to us.

In a world where we were encouraged to envision ourselves as our favourite Disney princess, finding a prince charming was the crescendo of our story – in our dreams and in reality. I didn’t have a problem with that until I realised there was a genuine expectation for me to partake in this behaviour and not doing so was seen as abnormal.