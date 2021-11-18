Whether it’s an ex that checks in every few months “just to see how you are” or a past date that you can’t help but think there could’ve been more to, many of us, whether we’re conscious of it or not, have casual, fleeting relationships with people from our past that we can’t just fully detach from.

Are there still feelings there? Could the opportunity still exist? What would be the harm in trying again?

It was a 2014 psychological study that gave these sporadic interactions a name: back-burner relationships. A back-burner, as defined by the study, is “a person to whom one is not presently committed, and with whom one maintains some degree of communication, in order to keep or establish the possibility of future romantic and/or sexual involvement.”