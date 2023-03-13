My weakness felt like a strength – it felt like love, like the closest, realest thing. The idea of willingly saying goodbye to that – and to the one I so deeply adored – felt like sacrilege. I was a slave to love, a hopeless romantic. I could not understand love without sacrifice, because it was all I had ever known. Even when I lost myself in these situations, I wanted to stay, to not be left. The losing myself part was, perhaps, I see now, a part of the attraction, if it meant that the person I loved stayed, if we could be together, transformed (for better or worse) into something more than our broken selves. I feared abandonment, and I feared myself. I feared change, feared letting go. Chaos in a person I loved, and in a relationship with them, seemed preferable to the chaos and emptiness – the fearfulness – of being alone.

Over the years, and several relationships alike in this way, I realised that masochism is more complex than being simply a trauma response, or merely a form of “flight” or “freeze” when faced with danger. It was something I really chased, however unconsciously. It was something that, on some level, I wanted to experience again and again and again, as if I would somehow know more or feel more if I kept chasing what I could not have and was not supposed to want. It was an act of rebellion, a search for impossible freedom. My life felt empty without the extremes of emotion, the turbulence of toxic love. I missed it whenever it was gone. I was addicted to it, in a way, and this desire would eclipse my own sense of self-preservation and sense.