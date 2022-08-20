Why the secret to a long-lasting relationship is embracing the mundane

The BBC’s new comedy drama Marriage, written by Stefan Golaszewski - who also created the low-key comedies Him & Her and Mum - has been delighting audiences with its depiction of precisely that kind of relationship. The muttered conversations - that sometimes taste like arguments - in cafes and kitchens. The love that looks across a face and sees both the person in front of you and the face of the 20-year-old that you first fell in love with. And Marriage is not the only one. Last year, Nick Hornby and Steven Frears put out their second season of State of the Union, in which each episode captures the moments before a long-term couple go into counselling, while on BBC Radio 4, Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam starred in Scenes from a Long Marriage.

Josh Smith, who worked as TV script editor before becoming a Relate counsellor, notes that it’s actually very rare for TV shows to capture the essence of marriage. “In long-term relationships, our partners become our primary attachment figures and Stefan Golaszewski’s new BBC drama seems to capture the profundity - the joy and the pain - of that,” says Smith. “As in real life, it’s played out in the mundanity of the everyday. The relationships that we meet in the therapy room can be just like theirs: a mess of unfinished sentences, jealous defences against unreal threats and arguments about ketchup sachets.”

So, why is it that we are so drawn to watching other people’s relationships? “Watching the ups and downs of on-screen relationships can give us a new perspective on our own tribulations and help us feel less alone with our problems,” Smith explains. “For couples watching together, it can spark useful therapeutic conversations - sometimes issues that are too painful to work on directly, can be addressed through the prism of prime-time telly. Talking about the relationships of fictional characters is sometimes easier than talking about your own.”