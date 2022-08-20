Why the secret to a long-lasting relationship is embracing the mundane
BBC’s new drama Marriage has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the ordinary parts of a long-haul relationship. Here, writer Nell Frizzell explores why we should all find joy in the mundane
Are you even in love if you and your partner haven’t had a half-shouted conversation about the relative merits of grated vs sliced cheese through a toilet door as one of you tries to enjoy a quiet shit? Is it even a relationship if you don’t share a razor, socks, a rucksack and the occasional towel? Can you call yourself partners if you haven’t yet got a personal, incomprehensible nickname for the boiler, television remote or kitchen blender?
Popular culture, literary fiction, love songs and television drama have, for decades, been enthralled by the drama and anticipation of falling in love. We have films, books, songs and poems without number that scour the landscape of unrequited love, passionate romance, thwarted lust and hungry adoration. But what of that other love? The one that settles across two potato-shaped bodies after seven, 15, 30 of co-existence? What about the love that is expressed in cups of tea and help getting onto a train, instead of motorbike rides and topless dancing in the rain? What of inherited cousins and notes on the fridge, umbrellas, council tax, toe hair and having a specific side of the bed? What of the love that the poet Larkin once called “a skilled, vigilant, flexible, unemphasised, enthralled catching of happiness”? This is the love that butters your parsnips, brings home babies, paints the hallway ceiling and learns how to operate the boiler so you don’t have to. That is, probably, the love that most of us really aspire to.
The BBC’s new comedy drama Marriage, written by Stefan Golaszewski - who also created the low-key comedies Him & Her and Mum - has been delighting audiences with its depiction of precisely that kind of relationship. The muttered conversations - that sometimes taste like arguments - in cafes and kitchens. The love that looks across a face and sees both the person in front of you and the face of the 20-year-old that you first fell in love with. And Marriage is not the only one. Last year, Nick Hornby and Steven Frears put out their second season of State of the Union, in which each episode captures the moments before a long-term couple go into counselling, while on BBC Radio 4, Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam starred in Scenes from a Long Marriage.
Josh Smith, who worked as TV script editor before becoming a Relate counsellor, notes that it’s actually very rare for TV shows to capture the essence of marriage. “In long-term relationships, our partners become our primary attachment figures and Stefan Golaszewski’s new BBC drama seems to capture the profundity - the joy and the pain - of that,” says Smith. “As in real life, it’s played out in the mundanity of the everyday. The relationships that we meet in the therapy room can be just like theirs: a mess of unfinished sentences, jealous defences against unreal threats and arguments about ketchup sachets.”
So, why is it that we are so drawn to watching other people’s relationships? “Watching the ups and downs of on-screen relationships can give us a new perspective on our own tribulations and help us feel less alone with our problems,” Smith explains. “For couples watching together, it can spark useful therapeutic conversations - sometimes issues that are too painful to work on directly, can be addressed through the prism of prime-time telly. Talking about the relationships of fictional characters is sometimes easier than talking about your own.”
Getting an inside look at the mundane, fragrant, tense and squishy parts of other people’s relationships is extremely compelling. When I asked on Twitter for examples of why the long haul is great, the replies came back in their thousands: the intimate love language of your last text reading ‘Please pick up an onion’; semi-crouching with the lights out listening to our neighbours argue; getting back from social events and dissecting the crowd; them saying ‘good arse’ when you fart and vice versa; how they stack the dishwasher; the crumbs after breakfast; noticing – accurately – when they use a new word for the very first time and calling them out on it; a secret nod when the company you are in are talking shit; hand squeezes; songs about pets; trips to the supermarket; comfortable silences; reliably good sex; always having someone to dance with at a party; a mirror, a companion, someone to warm your feet on.
The joy of long term relationships is often because of their mundanity, rather than in spite of it. You develop a shared language, full of in-jokes, references, musical cues and idioms that aren’t just short cuts in communication but reflect a genuine mutual understanding. School nurse Lisa Thornton tells me that when her grandfather was in the hospital after having a stroke, everyone assumed he was babbling, meaninglessly: “Until my grandma recognised all his references; the dog running across the parking lot, the dropped ice cream cone, the too high laughter. He was reliving their whole lives again and only she saw it.”
In many cases, this will be something as everyday as what you call the microwave, how you ask them to pass you a knife, the secret word you used to refer to bedtime when your children were small but still use, 15 years later, when you’re alone in the house. “I love the in-jokes,” says Weary Bonnie on Twitter. “Things you can say to each other that mean nothing to anyone else, but will reduce your partner to tears of laughter. Also I love the way some of my childhood in-jokes from my siblings have been adopted into my marriage.” In my twenties, little was said about the fact that, in a long-term relationship, your family can expand to include someone else’s siblings, aunts and grandparents and, by extension, you are given a slice of their childhood to add to your own.
“The way we talk about food and have shared names for specific meals,” says teacher Mark Turvey. “Like ‘prawny prawny’ ‘beany’ and ‘broccoli mush’.” Ah yes, food. To have someone look across the menu and know what it is you want to eat. To have someone to eat the squidgy chips when you want the crisp ones. For someone to bring you back a snack from the corner shop even though you said you didn’t want anything; to leave something starchy and glistening on the table for you when you’ve been out with your friends; and that high priestess of the long haul gesture of love, a cup of tea or coffee brought to you in bed every morning. There are marriages in which the couple probably haven’t had sex for eight months, but they are held together for a decade by the regular delivery of hot drinks. That isn’t stultifying, it’s emotional cement.
There is also a physiological element to a long-term relationship that is quantifiably different to mere dating; and I don’t just mean hairy backs and soft middles. Several scientific studies, including one that tested the saliva samples of 122 male Harvard Business School students (imagine the bucket), have shown that testosterone levels in men drop after being with a partner for over a year. As an article in the National Library of Medicine puts it: “Men in committed, romantic relationships had 21% lower testosterone levels than men not involved in such relationships. Furthermore, the testosterone levels of married men and unmarried men who were involved in committed, romantic relationships did not differ, suggesting that, at least for this sample, male pair bonding status is the more significant predictor of testosterone levels than is marital status.” Pair bonding: the phrase that turns us all into big, featherless puffins, pecking away at each other and fussing over our nests on the edge of a stormy sea.
Being in a long-term relationship also means outsourcing much of the work of being alive to someone you trust. The researcher Dr Harriet Hunt refers to this as “the shared memory bank”, like a hard drive only you two have access to. I rather like the idea of my husband being a large, hairy, trouser-wearing memory bank. He knows my pin number, where we keep the passports, at what age our son started to say the word ‘pear’, my mother’s address, how long it took us to get the train to Leeds during a bank holiday and what I wore on our second date. Maybe one of you always remembers to lock the back door; to pay the water bill; to turn the kettle off at the plug at night; to cancel the milk when you go on holiday; to buy toilet paper. Maybe one of you can change the back tyre on a bike without going full Downfall, or can darn holes in a jumper, put up shelves, cook rice, drive, fill out forms, read instruction manuals, bake, reach a top cupboard or lie better than the other one; meaning that you are collectively stronger than your individual parts.
It seems that in an era of political disillusion, climate anxiety and economic hardship, we are finding ourselves increasingly drawn towards the small, the domestic and the soothing. In fiction, film and television, we’re hungry for ketchup over karate; bedclothes over speedboats; running jokes over being on the run. Perhaps now is the time to enjoy our quiet little lives, where we can.
Nell Frizzell’s first novel, Square One (Bantam Press, £14.99), is out now.
