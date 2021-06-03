We would never ever suggest that anyone put themselves in danger, but if you see or hear anyone being abused for their sexuality or gender identity don’t just stand by. The statistics are shocking and getting worse. In 2017, two in five trans people had been the victim of a hate crime. If you see a crime in action and people are in danger call 999 or you can report online too. Often, confronting the bully or bullies isn’t possible to keep yourself safe and can really exacerbate a tense situation. But, if you’re able to, go and talk to the person who is being attacked. If you’re on public transport, sit down next to them, ask them if they’re ok and talk about anything – the weather – what’s on TV. This not only shows your solidarity but helps calm them down and feel safer until you can get further help. If you see hate speech online or on social media – it’s usually very easy and quick to report that too. This all makes a difference.