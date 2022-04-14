This dilemma, Sherman explains, can be summed up as “truth or care”. As he puts it, we often struggle with “when to speak our minds in the name of honesty and when to bite our tongues in the name of care”. And the longer the relationship lasts, the harder it can be to successfully straddle both kindness and honesty. Hard truths can become more and more cutting, while being kind can feel more and more like you’re biting your tongue.

Things can also get worse when you develop unhealthy patterns in the honesty-kindness balancing act. For instance, if you try to be kind by holding in how you honestly feel, you may fall into a pattern of constantly ignoring problems in your relationship in order to be kind to your partner.

Alternatively, you may fall into a pattern of holding it all in until you blurt things out without much tact. In turn, your partner might shut down whenever you tell them the truth. They might feel, as Sherman puts it, “You hurt my feelings so I don’t have to listen to you.”