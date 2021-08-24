What’s particularly terrifying about breakups is there’s often no warning as to how you’ll feel when it happens. Some are quick and painless, others are heart shattering and utterly crippling. Sometimes it’s the relationships that only lasted a few months which hurt the most, and even when the end was inevitable, you saw it coming; hey, maybe you even instigated it – they can still really sting.

Yet, despite how unique every breakup is, there’s also something strangely unifying about them. Speaking from experience, there’s a high probability you’ll get into horoscopes for a bit, invest in some rose quartz and develop some brilliant new talents, like the ability to bring all conversations (no matter the topic) back to your ex, or losing hours at a time down a gaping virtual hole of WhatsApp messages (meditation eat your heart out).