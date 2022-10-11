There is something so uniquely liberating about being in a room of women putting female pleasure first for once. Removing the male gaze means removing the tendency to perform for the benefit of others. When I get home, the high I feel lasts for days. I enjoy sex more with my partner because these parties have made me more in tune with my own desire. I’m noticeably happier because of these parties too; they make me feel alive. And it’s not all about the sex.

I’m at an age when I have no interest in having sex with someone I don’t enjoy talking to, and at Skirt Club the conversation is just as riveting as the acts themselves. Plus, unlike almost every other play party, conversation happens before and after sexual deeds; people don’t scurry away once they’re through with you, never to be seen again. At Skirt Club, I have made friends for life, which is fortunate, because I keep this kinky side of me secret from most people. Obviously, I would never tell my colleagues at work and there are only a select few friends that wouldn’t be disturbed. Most of my friends would think there was something wrong with me or my relationship and would probably stop speaking to me. As for my brother, I worry that if he found out what I got up to, he might even stop me from seeing his kids.

I’m not married and I don’t have children, but I hope both of these things will be part of my future. Meeting the older women at Skirt Club has shown me that it’s possible to do all of this without compromising on your sexual identity. I can’t imagine a world without my current sex life and seeing how general perceptions have changed in the past 15 years alone, I have no doubt spaces like these are the future. I can’t wait to be a part of it.

* Name has been changed

As told to Becky Burgum