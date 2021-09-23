Jahanara is a Pakistani Muslim woman. She has known of her sexuality since being at secondary school.

“I was on the back of a double decker bus in west London, texting a girl I liked on BBM,” she says. “I was like, ‘What is this? Why am I so obsessed with this girl?’, and my friend said, ‘Yeah, that’s called being bi…’, which was incredible to hear at 15 but being South Asian and Muslim, you can’t really come out until you’re away from the family situation having moved out,” she explains.

Initial reactions were varied. With marriage being an important focal point in Pakistani culture, that was where many minds jumped to. “I told my friends, and they asked me, ‘Are you going to marry a woman, then?’”, she laughs.

“I also had a few exes who responded negatively. One, I remember, distinctly told me not to tell the next person I date that I’m bi, because they wouldn’t like it. I was 16, I’d lost my virginity to this guy, and he was quite new to everything too.”

“It did make me more hesitant to come out,” she explains. “It was only when I got with my most recent serious ex, who I was with for four and a half years, that we discussed it and were open. Honestly, I thank him so much for being so cool because he helped me understand my sexuality as an adult so much more than anyone else ever did in my life.”