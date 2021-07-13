Suze, also 33, feels similarly: “In the throes of passion, I do usually feel confident, but it also depends on the partner’s reaction to me. Like, if they have positive affirmations or compliment my body. Both verbally and physically – you can tell if that desire is there and that in turn makes me feel confident and sexy. But, when I think about it rationally, I know that a partner could not give a fuck about a squidgy belly.”

When it comes to being naked after sex, Suze says that she always becomes more critical of her body: “I wouldn’t just lay there tit-naked – I wouldn’t feel comfortable. I never want them to touch my stomach because I don’t like it. And I don’t like walking around the room naked even though I’ve had sex with them two minutes before.”

For Ally, 31, she generally feels good during sex but becomes more self-aware in specific situations: “To my surprise, I usually become much less self-conscious about my body during sex. I know we’re both just happy to be there and our brains are just screaming “OMG THEY’RE NAKED THIS IS FANTASTIC”. I don’t assume they’ll be scrutinising my body the way I do when I’m alone at home. And if they are… ‘BYE!’ The only time I feel self-conscious is if I’m with a guy and I’m on top. I can’t look them in the eye. But that’s maybe less about bodies and more about feeling vulnerable?”