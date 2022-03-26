Because of these blurred lines, along with a tendency to override our gut instincts, it’s helpful to listen to how our bodies respond around someone new. Often, your body will be aware of a feeling before your brain has a chance to consciously register it, which is why body language can be a more reliable litmus test to your inner responses and reactions than simply thinking, “How do I feel?”

Dr. Zarrabi recommends asking questions such as, “how does my body respond to being around this person?” and, “Do I feel a sense of ease or do I feel on edge?”

Another useful practice Dr. Zarrabi suggests trying in the early stage of seeing someone is to reflect how you feel when you’re away from your new date – on top of listening to how you feel when you’re in their company.

“When you’re not together, do you feel secure about your connection and this person’s communication with you or do you feel uncertain of where you stand and when they will be in contact with you?” she says.

Tuning in to how you feel in this way may feel a little awkward at first, but it will also help pave the way to more meaningful encounters. This, in turn, will ensure you stay true to your feelings; no matter who is lucky enough to cross paths with you on a date.

Images: Getty