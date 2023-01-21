After catching her partner cheating, Rachel*, 40, knew their relationship had to end. Devastated and lost, despite knowing a breakup was inevitable, she couldn’t find a way to express the complexity of the emotions she was experiencing. She was hurt and angry, but still in love with the person she’d committed years of her life to. She wanted to scream, shout and throw things at the person who had betrayed her, but she knew she had to somehow keep her cool and get her feelings off her chest to finally gain some closure.

So, she hired Charlotte Murawski, a UK-based ‘breakup coach’. Together, they worked on a plan to help Rachel end the relationship on her own terms. Their weekly sessions involved unpacking the grief of the relationship, moving through the trauma of the breakup and learning how to heal afterwards.

Murawski coached her through the temptation to repeatedly check her ex’s social media. She was there with a listening ear when Rachel relapsed and briefly reignited the relationship. After six months, Rachel says Murawski had given her the tools not to go back and she’s now a stronger woman because of it.