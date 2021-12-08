Phoebe*, from Oxfordshire, says that she didn’t consider the impact social media would have on her break-up until she split up with her fiance after five years together.

“At first, I did a full digital detox and didn’t check any apps for about two weeks. But when I did go back online, the first thing I saw was a ‘Happy Birthday’ post from his mum to one of her friends and it was enough to make me cry,” she tells Stylist.

That experience prompted her to unfollow and mute her ex’s family and friends on social media, but not remove them. “Muting people definitely helped a bit with the emotional side, but I didn’t give much thought to the fact that they could still see my posts. I started to get anxious about what I would look like to them – whether I looked too happy, too sad, bothered or bitter,” she explains.

“I definitely struggled more with cutting social media ties than in real life,” she admits. “A few of his friends made the first move and unfriended later, which hurt.

“Realistically though, I’m never going to see these people again, but social media keeps that connection there.”

“I always thought it was a real badge of honour to stay friends with exes and remain digitally ‘available’, but in recent years I’ve realised that it’s usually not worth it,” shares Hanna*, from London.

She says that she agrees that digitally breaking up with someone’s family is actually harder than breaking up with them IRL.

“After ending things with my last boyfriend, I decided to unfollow him and a previous ex and felt a lot better for it. However, I do still follow his siblings on Instagram, and it can be a bit jarring when I occasionally see them post something with him in”.