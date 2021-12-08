“I’ve broken up with my partner – but do I really have to delete their friends and family too?”
After a break up, how quickly should we cut digital ties with our ex’s friends and family?
I often joke with my partner that if we ever broke up, I wouldn’t break up with his family. After five years together, I like to think that his mum would wish me a happy birthday, or that his sisters would still like my Instagram posts.
Because when you’re welcomed not just into your partner’s life, but their family and friendship groups, it can be really hard for both sides to let go.
“A break up used to mean that you had to avoid their local; now, with a digital paper trail of the lives we lead with our exes online, it can be harder than ever to sever ties,” explains dating and relationships coach Hayley Quinn.
Indeed, social media connectivity makes ending a relationship even more complicated. Do you stage a mass unfollow to cleanse your timeline or stay in touch? Will her friends be keeping tabs on you? What if his grandma gets offended that you’ve unfriended her on Facebook?
Phoebe*, from Oxfordshire, says that she didn’t consider the impact social media would have on her break-up until she split up with her fiance after five years together.
“At first, I did a full digital detox and didn’t check any apps for about two weeks. But when I did go back online, the first thing I saw was a ‘Happy Birthday’ post from his mum to one of her friends and it was enough to make me cry,” she tells Stylist.
That experience prompted her to unfollow and mute her ex’s family and friends on social media, but not remove them. “Muting people definitely helped a bit with the emotional side, but I didn’t give much thought to the fact that they could still see my posts. I started to get anxious about what I would look like to them – whether I looked too happy, too sad, bothered or bitter,” she explains.
“I definitely struggled more with cutting social media ties than in real life,” she admits. “A few of his friends made the first move and unfriended later, which hurt.
“Realistically though, I’m never going to see these people again, but social media keeps that connection there.”
“I always thought it was a real badge of honour to stay friends with exes and remain digitally ‘available’, but in recent years I’ve realised that it’s usually not worth it,” shares Hanna*, from London.
She says that she agrees that digitally breaking up with someone’s family is actually harder than breaking up with them IRL.
“After ending things with my last boyfriend, I decided to unfollow him and a previous ex and felt a lot better for it. However, I do still follow his siblings on Instagram, and it can be a bit jarring when I occasionally see them post something with him in”.
And when it comes to friendships, a quick straw poll in my group chat showed that most of us thought it was OK to stay digitally connected to your friend’s ex as long as things didn’t end on bad terms.
“It’s about loyalty,” one friend explained to me. “If you unfollowed them, I would too as that would signpost to me that it’s best for you not to have them in your life at the moment. But if you didn’t, I would probably stay connected.”
But this isn’t always the case.
“When my best friend had a nasty break-up, she asked me to unfollow her ex directly,” Ria*, from London, tells Stylist. “She also spoke to me about how she found it weird that some of our other friends were still friends with him on Facebook and liking his pictures on Instagram.”
So, to unfollow or not to unfollow?
“If you’ve recently gone through a break-up, you may find that you still follow your ex’s friends and family online. This can be tricky: you’ve got nothing against them, and may even feel nostalgia for the role they played in your life, however it can be emotionally unhealthy to keep tabs on your exes’ inner circle,” explains Quinn.
She continues: “There can be a temptation to stitch together details of your ex’s life from following their friends’ accounts. If you notice yourself checking out the location of an image to see if your ex was at that party too, or zooming in on photos to see if you recognise everybody, stop right there.
“Break-ups can feel disorienting, but gathering information on your ex online will only make it harder to process your feelings. Instead mute or unfollow their friends and family’s accounts. Yes, it’s horrible if you had a great relationship with your mum-in-law to let this go, but the immediate aftermath of a break-up isn’t the right time or place to rekindle this relationship. Give yourself some time to detach and trust that new relationships (romantic and platonic) will come into your life to fill any space they left,” she advises.
Hanna* agrees. “With one ex boyfriend, I used to be quite close to his mum but I had to finally unfriend her on Facebook and unfollow on Instagram over Black Lives Matter. She was posting a lot of really ignorant stuff on the subject, which shocked me. I just clocked that a) people never say their true feelings to your face about racism and b) if a person is from the past, they’re probably best left there.”
Images: Getty