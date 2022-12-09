They no longer make time for you

As Murphy explains, If your partner used to make time for you but now doesn’t, that could be a sign of quiet quitting.

“They might not even realise what they’re doing because they’ve become so used to being single that they don’t think twice about leaving their partner hanging when they have other things going on in their life,” she says.

They won’t commit to any plans in 2023

While 2022 isn’t even over yet, you’re probably already looking ahead to the next year, planning everything from which exhibitions you want to see to hidden gems you want to discover abroad. But if your partner seems reluctant to make plans and refuses to talk about your future together, it could be because they want out of the relationship but don’t want to hurt your feelings by telling you directly.

As Murphy says, one of the positives of it being near the end of the year is that you can ask about plans for the new year, from moving in together or booking a holiday. However, if they show no interest, then it is likely a red flag.