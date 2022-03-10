Break ups of any kind of relationship, be it romantic, platonic or familial, are emotionally taxing.

However, our “attachment style” – the specific way we relate to others – also plays a large role in how difficult we find it to move on from relationships.

There are four main adult attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, and fearful-avoidant.

According to clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone, those with an anxious attachment pattern tend to connect their own identity and sense of worth to their partner, sometimes causing them to ‘boomerang’ back into proximity even after a relationship has ended.