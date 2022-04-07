Seiter’s website is one of many relationship recovery websites that appear online when you search for ways to get your ex back. “There are hundreds of websites like mine,” Seiter tells Stylist. But the majority all suggest clients follow a similar method: embarking on a period of no contact if they’re serious about getting back with an ex.

On his website, Seiter has a whole section dedicated to the importance of the no contact rule. For newer relationships, he recommends ignoring your ex-partner for a minimum of 21 days. For longer relationships, he suggests anything up to 40 days. “Of course, there are exceptions, like if you have children together. But on the whole, it is important to have some time away from each other,” he says.

Seiter has a clear strategy for his clients. During the period of separation, he asks them to focus on their own emotions. “By the end of the no contact period, we would like them to be in a place emotionally where they don’t want their ex back at all,” he explains.

Seiter says the no contact rule alone will not make your ex fall back in love with you, but it will make you into the best version of yourself. “And that’s what makes you desirable,” he explains.