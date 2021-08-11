For Jenny*, 29, from Oxford, it started when Kate* liked her profile. She had hit so many dead ends when it came to dating people by way of apps, but Kate’s array of photos beaming with her dog and cats won her over. The likelihood of romance seemed slim, given the intense restrictions first applied in March 2020, but Jenny persisted. They had only exchanged a couple of texts before Jenny bit the bullet and asked to opt out of the app and call her instead. They spoke for upwards of two hours, coyly laughing and flirting throughout. These practices continued, with Jenny realising she had begun to fall for Kate two weeks in.

“I’ve never felt such intensity for someone over the phone before,” she says. “I know it’s nuts, but I really felt such a connection with her, which never happens.” The dates continued, opting for ‘coffee’ over FaceTime and eating dinner together as if they’d dined out. The conversation quickly turned to sex, heat seemingly emitting from the phone. “We were just so compatible in every way. I couldn’t wait to see her.”

As lockdown progressed, the lack of physical intimacy left both parties feeling less and less confident. “We finally decided to meet – in a park for a coffee and a walk – only for awkwardness to take over. From the get-go, I was uncomfortable and unsure as to whether I should hug her or remain two metres apart. I could tell she was feeling the same. Ironically, we had never felt further away. I could blame the pandemic, but looking back, it could have been a number of things. That meeting was the beginning of the end for us, and now I’m happily seeing someone else, but it felt like a lot to deal with at the time – building your hopes up in a hopeless time, only to realise that I had sort of made up the relationship as we went along. I’m not even sure that relationship is the right word for it.”