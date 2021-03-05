Did you have a best friend in school or college, or maybe later at work who had the ability to make you feel worthless or like you were not enough? Perhaps you have been friends with a colleague who celebrated with you when you secured that promotion but belittled it behind your back? As we navigate adulthood it is easy to tell ourselves that cattiness and gossip are surely left in the playground. Yet, bullying within friendships is common among women, even if we don’t talk about it.

On average, female friendships last 16 years, which is six years longer than the average romantic relationship, so it comes as no surprise that whether good or bad, friendships have a significant impact on our mental health. Toxic friendships are hugely detrimental to our lives and confidence so you need to register the signs early on to be able to nip them in the bud. Life is too short and beautiful to have unsupportive or manipulative friends. A friendship isn’t worth while if it’s with someone who will judge you, gossip behind your back or even compete with you. Often, you might not even realise that a relationship has turned toxic or unhealthy.

Sometimes we accept emotional abuse from a friend in a way we never would a romantic partner. Friendships should be treated just like any other relationship. With so much history and many memories it might seem easier to stay in a bullying friendship but it is vital to your happiness and wellbeing to walk away from this friendship before it meta-sizes.

If you are wondering if your friend is a bully… they probably are, otherwise you wouldn’t be questioning their behaviour.