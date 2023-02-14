Bumble is bringing back IRL singles events for 2023 – and these are the dates to attend
The dating app is back with its IRL dating events, kicking off on Valentine’s Day.
When it comes to dating, the idea of meeting someone IRL is becoming more and more appealing.
After all, over a decade of swiping, voice noting, and ghosting all from our tiny handheld devices can get a little tiring now and again – and apps are beginning to take notice by adding in real-life meet-ups to the dating experience.
One dating app doing this is Bumble. The woman-focused dating app launched a series of IRL meetups last year for singles to drink, dine and mingle in style – and now it’s back for 2023.
The dating app has announced its first lineup of London dating events for the year, kicking off on February 14 and running until the end of March.
All events are free and tickets are available via the Bumble app. All you need to do is download the Bumble app, look out for the in-app card and swipe right when you see it.
Once you’ve swiped right, you’ll be taken to a website with all the events where you can sign up for free tickets.
When you arrive at the event, show your confirmation email and Bumble app for entry.
If you want more details on when the events are taking place, we’ve got all the details for you below.
Bumble x NT’s Loft, Hackney
Come hang out with other singles in your city and take in the East London skyline from the NTs Loft terrace in Hackney this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a Bumble-themed cocktail (on them of course), get flirty and take to the dance floor with special guest DJ, Siân Owen.
Date: Tuesday 14 February
Times: 7.30pm – late
Location: Night Tales Loft, 1 Westgate Street, London E8 3RL
Bumble x Jumbi, Peckham
Are you ready for a singles night at one of the coolest bars in Peckham’? Yep, we are too. Bumble will be bringing the vibes with Jumbi’s resident vinyl DJs, along with Caribbean food and drinks.
Date: Wednesday 22 February
Times: 7.30pm – late
Location: Jumbi, 133 Copeland Road, London SE15 3SN
Signs & Singles Align
This March, Venus & Jupiter connect – and according to the stars, this means it’s time to make major declarations of love. With a tarot reader at the ready, Bumble will be making matches all evening. So, read up on your star matches and enjoy drinks on the app.
Date: Wednesday 1 March
Times: 7:30pm – late
Location: Venn Street Records, 78 Venn Street, London SW4 0BD
Bumble IRL: International Women’s Day at Old Street Records, Shoreditch
On Bumble, women make the first move – so this International Women’s Day, the app is bringing Bumble to life at an exclusive gig, front lined by special VIP musical guests. With pizza and drinks flowing, come meet some Shoreditch singles and cheers to making the first move.
Date: Wednesday 8 March
Times: 7:30pm – late
Location: Old Street Records, 350 - 354 Old Street, London EC1V 9NQ
Bumble’s Flat Party at LayLow, Notting Hill
Are you newly single? Or, maybe you’re getting over an ex and you’re ready to move on and meet new people – this one’s for you! Sign up for Bumble’s flat party for National Get Over It Day.
Date: Wednesday 15 March
Times: 7:30pm – late
Location: LayLow, 10 Golborne Road, London W10 5PE
If you’re looking for other IRL dating events to attend, we have a few suggestions below:
Singles Party in the City @ Madison, St Paul’s (Ages 21-45)
Take in the beautiful views of London while mingling at this Singles party at Madison. With its own outdoor bar and plenty of opportunity to capture those Instagram moments, you’re sure to have a great time.
Date: 17 February
Time: ends at 11pm
Location: Rooftop Terrace One, New Change, London EC4M 9AF
Speed Dating in London @ All Bar One
Head over to All Bar One for some Friday night speed dating action. At this event, you can expect to meet around 15-20 people in 4-5 minute dates with an interval halfway through for refreshments.
Date: 17 February
Time: 7.30pm – late
Location: 18 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AS
Not Too Late Valentine’s Speed Date “Fancy a Femme” in London
Join a bar full of other single fabulous femme women for a special event this month.
Hosted by Pink Lobster Matchmaking, this event will take place on Sunday 26 February at 15:00, at The Refreshment Rooms, making it the perfect spot for meeting single femme lesbian and bisexual women.
Date: 26 February
Time: 3-6pm
Location: 25 Broadway, London E15 4BQ
Happy dating!
Image: Getty