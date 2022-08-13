Picture the scene. You’ve sent out the invitations. The photographer has been booked. Someone has already drafted a list of cocktails to serve at the reception. Family and friends have booked flights and accommodation. Your dress has been altered at least twice and you’ve hired the fanciest portaloos you could find. And then you have to cancel all of it.

As many brides will tell you, there are few things more stressful than planning a wedding. Except, perhaps, cancelling one. And yet, roughly 13% of engagements don’t end in marriage. When you consider this statistic alongside the fact that the UK Weddings Task Force forecasted there would be 350,000 weddings in 2022, it means around 45,500 won’t go ahead.

But despite being relatively common, the reality of cancelling one’s wedding is still something people rarely talk openly about. The reasons for this are obvious, given that this scenario is often coupled with a dramatic and possibly rather sudden break-up. Imagine dealing with the trauma of that while also having to tell 150 people that the celebration they’ve been planning to come to for over a year is no longer happening.

Here, Stylist asked three women to share their stories about why they cancelled their weddings – and what the experience taught them.