“The Elvis Presley impersonator was gutted”: 3 women on what they learned from calling off their wedding
Of the 350,000 weddings set to take place across the UK in 2022, it’s estimated around 45,500 won’t actually go ahead. Stylist speaks to three women who called off their own wedding about what they learned from walking away.
Picture the scene. You’ve sent out the invitations. The photographer has been booked. Someone has already drafted a list of cocktails to serve at the reception. Family and friends have booked flights and accommodation. Your dress has been altered at least twice and you’ve hired the fanciest portaloos you could find. And then you have to cancel all of it.
As many brides will tell you, there are few things more stressful than planning a wedding. Except, perhaps, cancelling one. And yet, roughly 13% of engagements don’t end in marriage. When you consider this statistic alongside the fact that the UK Weddings Task Force forecasted there would be 350,000 weddings in 2022, it means around 45,500 won’t go ahead.
But despite being relatively common, the reality of cancelling one’s wedding is still something people rarely talk openly about. The reasons for this are obvious, given that this scenario is often coupled with a dramatic and possibly rather sudden break-up. Imagine dealing with the trauma of that while also having to tell 150 people that the celebration they’ve been planning to come to for over a year is no longer happening.
Here, Stylist asked three women to share their stories about why they cancelled their weddings – and what the experience taught them.
“He threw my engagement ring on the ground”
Melissa*, 34, Essex
I’d been with Michael for eight years when we got engaged in 2013. We’d just bought a house together and, considering how long we’d been in a relationship, getting married seemed like the next logical step. It was exciting, sure, but looking back, I can see that engagement as more of a box-ticking exercise than anything else. Michael was a pragmatic kind of guy, and both of us just thought it would make sense to get married.
Despite this, though, I’d always had a sense that something was wrong in the relationship. We met through work when I was 20. Naive, ignorant and completely sexually inexperienced, I was a different person back then. And so was he. Given our age difference – he was five years older – it always felt like the power dynamic was off between us. But for years I just dismissed it. Sure, we argued a lot and he struggled to communicate; whenever I raised a difficult subject with him, Michael would simply storm off and lock himself in a room until he calmed down. Still, we loved each other.
Things changed when I got a promotion at work in 2017, four years after the engagement. I was given a huge pay rise and sent away for my first ever international trip: a three-week tour around south-east Asia. It was the first time in my life that I’d ever felt completely financially independent – and that gave me a sense of what my adult life would be like without Michael in it. It opened me up to a world that wasn’t centred around him, and I liked it.
One night, I’d been to a party with some colleagues and Michael was angry that I hadn’t called him. He started to get verbally abusive and, after I reminded him I’d told him I’d be at a party, he called me a s***. At that moment I thought, f*** him. I could be on my own.
I spent the rest of the trip mulling it over, and debating in my head whether or not to end things. By the time I returned to the UK, I knew that marrying him would be the wrong thing to do. I’d realised that I didn’t need Michael to support me – and that felt empowering.
I broke it off as soon as I arrived back in the UK. He said nothing at first. Then, after a few minutes, he asked for my engagement ring. “You’re never getting this back,” he shouted, waving it in front of my face before throwing it to the ground.
By this point, save the dates had already been sent out, I’d booked a bar, a marquee, and even found a DJ. Cancelling all of it was a nightmare, but my sister stepped in to do most of the hard work. Cancelling everything marked the end of my relationship – and the end of my life as I knew it. It meant losing my relationship but also losing a large part of my social circle and starting again. It was daunting. I was terrified of being alone forever and spent many a night with my sister doubting my decision and wondering if I’d ever find someone else.
Looking back on that now, those concerns seem so odd. It was just nine months later that I met someone else. Today, we’re married and have just had our first child together. I know now that leaving Michael was the best decision I’ve ever made because it taught me that I could be OK on my own.
“The Elvis Presley impersonator was gutted”
Abigail*, 39, London
It was supposed to be the cheesiest wedding you could think of. Due to happen on Valentine’s Day 2015, the ceremony was going to take place at our home in New Zealand, where we were both living at the time. The theme was Las Vegas.
We’d arranged a fireworks display, booked a pop-up casino so guests could play Blackjack, and I’d found the best Elvis Presley impersonator in all of the southern hemisphere. It was going to be perfect. Except it wasn’t. Because three months before the wedding, we called things off.
Dan and I had always had a volatile relationship. There had been incidents in the past involving lying and manipulation, on both sides. He had a temper and drank a little too much. I was impatient and grew tired of asking him to look after himself. Despite being together for 13 years, we often had the same arguments over and over again. But somehow we’d always managed to stay together. When he proposed, I was genuinely excited by the prospect of spending the rest of our lives together.
But things quickly fell apart. It was at a party at our house with around 12 guests that things took a public, humiliating turn. I was cooking beef in saké sauce. The saké was a crucial part of the dish, so I was concentrating hard on not messing it up. I asked Dan to keep an eye on it. Out of nowhere, he picked up the pan and threw it in the sink, burning himself in the process. I was so shocked and asked him what he was doing. He started shouting at me that I’d embarrassed him and stormed off upstairs.
All of our guests heard; it was mortifying. I went back downstairs and told them that Dan wouldn’t be coming back – they understood and quickly left. My sister stayed behind, and I told her I thought my relationship was collapsing. I didn’t know what to do.
I spent the next few weeks ruminating. I realised that he’d always been a bit of a bully in the relationship and he wasn’t going to change. The question I eventually had to ask myself was simple: should I be in this relationship any longer? In my heart, I knew the answer was no.
Calling off the wedding felt like a strange mix of relief and sadness. The Elvis impersonator was gutted when I told him.
I don’t regret it at all. If anything, I’m pleased it happened because it taught me not to put up with certain behaviours in relationships and to listen to my gut. I had to do a lot of work on myself and build my self-esteem back up after I left.
It took three years of healing and work with a therapist for me to be ready to enter into a new relationship. This time, I was very specific around my criteria: I wanted someone kind, gentle and who could love me for being me. It may have taken me a failed engagement to get there, but I’ve found them.
“I found a pair of socks that weren’t mine”
Nellie, 37, Manchester
James and I had been together for two years when he proposed at the start of 2014, and up until then, everything had been going swimmingly. We were living together in a new house in Suffolk, had a gorgeous sausage dog called Frank and a great circle of friends.
We got to organising everything for the wedding straight away – I found an amazing venue near our home, a crumbling Victorian mansion with wooden beams on the ceiling, a low-key dress (cream, not white) and a DJ, which was the key thing for me considering how important music is to me.
We were about 12 weeks away when I saw the socks: hanging in our wardrobe, covered in penguins, bright pink and not mine. My stomach dropped, and I knew at that moment something was up.
I didn’t have long to dwell, though, because my mother was about to collect me to meet with a florist to discuss wedding arrangements. She basically spoke at me for two hours straight while I had an image of pink penguin socks circling my brain.
When James came home later that day, I immediately went to retrieve them. I held them to his face, which immediately drained of colour. I saw red and started screaming. Then, I grabbed his phone and ran into another room and locked the door. On it, I uncovered hundreds of WhatsApp messages, phone calls and even sexy photos that he’d sent to three other women while we’d been engaged. James pretty much disappeared after that. Left the house, blocked my number.
I fell into a deep depression – I felt like a failure. Worse still, I didn’t seek the help I needed to get over it. I slept terribly, lost weight and didn’t even tell my parents for two weeks. I was too devastated to talk about it.
James did eventually get back in touch, but only to ask for me to arrange to send his things to him. I footed the bill for the wedding and lost all of our deposits for everything. Thousands of pounds down the drain. My ex refused to pay me back, saying he simply didn’t have the money.
I later found out that on the weekend we were due to get married, he’d gone glamping with one of the three women he’d cheated on me with. That stung, particularly because I knew that woman had probably been in our house while we’d been engaged.
I’ve learned a lot since this happened. Mostly that I need to protect myself. I have not been in a relationship in the eight years since I split from James. The hurt he caused me is inexplicable, and I don’t ever want to endure that again.
Although this experience has left me with a number of problems in terms of being open to new relationships, I’m very happy with my life. I’ve put all my energy into my work and have enjoyed many professional successes. Looking back on what happened, I feel like I dodged a bullet. If I hadn’t found out about the other women, god knows where I’d be now. Unhappily married, maybe with some children involved, and a whole load of grief.
I’m not sure if I would ever want to get married in the future, but I am so pleased I didn’t back then. In the end, these things make us stronger.
*Some names have been changed
Images: Getty