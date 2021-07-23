Stories of people who felt similarly to Donnelly were shared and it helped us feel less alone in this dilemma. One user wittily replied: “I made those plans under the influence…of hope.”

A common feeling of anxiety attached to socialising post-pandemic is being felt by women up and down the country. Sravya Attaluri has social anxiety and shares this feeling. The 25-year-old told Stylist that the pandemic has made it easier for her to cancel plans. But as the world is slowly returning to normality, Sravya recognises that the pandemic-related excuses she relied on, such as not feeling safe on public transport, won’t stand the test of time. “I feel like people are mad at me because I’ve flaked before, even after telling them how my social anxiety restricts me. I don’t think they believe me.”

Sravya says she is now trying to get out of her comfort zone and resisting flaking on plans. “I was recently invited to a party, but on the day of the party I had to fight myself really hard to make sure I didn’t bail as I knew a lot of my friends wouldn’t understand my social anxiety. The last thing I wanted them to think is that I didn’t want to see them.” Sravya attended the party and said that she gained “a little more confidence” as a result of pushing herself.