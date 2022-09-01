“With rising costs, people are likely to be feeling more vulnerable at the moment,” explains Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology ClinicThe Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “Ultimately, feeling safe and secure is a basic human need and so with everything that’s going on at the moment, it can be very anxiety-inducing. Obviously, this puts added pressure on relationships too.”

According to Dr Touroni, being financially reliant on a partner can leave you in a vulnerable position. “It isn’t always as simple as just walking away,” she says. “In some cases, a person might feel like they have no other option than to stay in a relationship.” But while it might keep you feeling safe for a time, Dr Touroni suggests that staying in a relationship for money alone can end up having a detrimental effect on your mental, emotional and physical health. “It’s not a long-term solution, especially if love is lacking in the relationship. I would encourage someone to problem solve, create a plan and explore all the different avenues available to them.”

“If there’s one thing I’m learning, it’s that money might not buy you happiness, but it definitely buys you options,” Andrea agrees. And with torpid government support measures announced so far, more and more women will surely find themselves running out of them.

If you find yourself in a similar position to Andrea, the first step is to seek help. If you are concerned about money, charities like StepChange offer free and confidential advice. Find out more about what cost of living support is available from the government here.