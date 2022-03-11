No one wants to be the flakey friend but almost all of us have one in our lives. Whether they bail on plans at the last minute or refuse to make them in the first place, it can be really frustrating having a friend that you can’t pin down, even if they have valid reasons for being flakey. But what about those friends who do show up to plans but are itching to leave as soon as you arrive? The type of friends who always utter the words “I can’t stay long” before you’ve even ordered your first drink.

“Can’t stay long” friends aren’t totally unlike flakey friends, in that they both refuse to dedicate time to you. But in some ways “can’t stay long” friends appear to be more invested in some ways. At least they show up and try to make time for you, right? Practically, however, it can be more difficult to deal with “can’t stay long” friends, and even more frustrating, as you only find out that they don’t really have time for you after you’ve already carved out time for them.