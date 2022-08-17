Cash-candid dating: why we’re getting honest about money with our partners
It can feel awkward to talk about money, and it’s something that can easily be skipped over during the ‘honeymoon phase’ of a relationship. But new research suggests that Gen-Z and millennials are prioritising candid discussions about finances with new partners.
There are so many unspoken – and often outdated – rules around dating that it’s possible to walk into a first date with a list as long as your arm full of topics to avoid: ex-partners, politics and insecurities are just some of the common ones. One topic in particular that has long been considered a faux-pas to discuss on a first date is money and finances, but new research suggests that this might no longer be the case.
Cash-candid dating is a phenomenon that has emerged for Gen-Z and millennials, according to new research from the dating app Bumble. Simply, it means being more honest and open about finances on dates with new partners.
Almost one in three people surveyed said it’s now more important to talk about finances with the person they are dating or in a relationship with than it was at the beginning of the year and one in 10 people said they would talk about salaries on the first few dates.
It makes sense that we’re being more open about money. The cost of living crisis has put many people in difficult financial positions and it means that personal finances are on our mind more than ever. As well as opening up conversations about money, it’s also changing the way people date, as the survey found that one in three people aged 18-34 are now more likely to suggest a cost-free date activity, such as a walk or a picnic, with more women than men prioritising free and budget-friendly dates.
These types of low-key dates were popular during lockdown, when restrictions meant a walk in the park was one of the only options for a first date. But despite the re-opening of restaurants and bars, outdoor dates remain popular, potentially because Bumble’s research has shown that one in five people aged 18-34 are now more likely to set themselves a budget to spend on a date than they were at the beginning of the year.
Money coach and financial educator Ellie Austin-Williams believes that cash-candid dating is a very healthy way to approach both relationships and personal finances: “One of the most important ingredients in a long-term relationship is open, honest conversations about money,”she says. “The lack of these conversations is why money is consistently cited as one of the top reasons for relationships failing, and it’s nothing to do with how much you earn – it’s the missing communication.”
However, the research also revealed that almost one in five people say that it is now more important for them to be with someone that is financially stable than it was at the start of this year. This is another reason it’s important to be candid about money in the early stages of dating.
“Starting to talk about money early on is a positive for relationships, and it doesn’t mean you have to bare your financial history, but it does mean being frank about your finances so you can navigate dating decisions together,” Austin-Williams explains. “By speaking openly from the get-go about how much you can spend, you can both feel comfortable making decisions about where to go that suit both budgets and avoid a whole world of financial stress.”
Plus, whether you like it or not, money is an inevitable part of dating, from conversations about splitting the bill to deciding how frequently you can afford to go on dates.
25-year-old Jess, who recently came out of a five year relationship, explains that she has taken a cash-candid approach to dating due to her current financial position. “I recently bought my first property on my own and I own my own car – some men my age get overwhelmed by this, which is why I think it’s important to be honest,” she explains. “I don’t care if they earn less than me and I don’t expect them to pay for everything.”
“I don’t need them to disclose what they earn as I understand it’s a personal subject,” Jess continues. “But I’ve been dating someone who is doing a Master’s whereas I’m in full time work, so it’s important to be clear about what is realistic for us to do and how often we can go on dates.”
So how do you bring money up in the early stages of dating without making things feel awkward? “One simple way to bring money into a conversation is talking about a news story or podcast you’ve heard about money or finance, and sharing your thoughts or views,” Austin-Williams advises. “This signals to your partner that you’re interested and open to talking about the topic, but allows you to discuss it without getting into your personal circumstances straight away, so you can build confidence with each other on the topic of money first.”
Esther Bangura, financial coach and budgeting expert at Boss Of My Money, has shared five conversation starters that you can try out with new partners to kickstart discussions about money:
- What are your financial priorities?
- What’s your spending like?
- How do you feel about debt?
- What’s the biggest money mistake you’ve made?
- What financial achievement are you most proud of?
However, Bangura stresses that you shouldn’t share too much about your financial history until the third date or later: “You don’t want to share financial details with someone you may never see again or don’t even like,” she says.
It’s also important to avoid judging potential partners based on their financial position: “Don’t dismiss a date because they have debt, bad credit or unclear financial goals,” Bangura advises. “Our finances shouldn’t define our value in a relationship. Understand the other person’s goals and plans to improve their financial situation.”
