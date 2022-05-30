“I swore off sex for a year – here’s what I’ve learnt about myself and my relationships so far”
How a self-imposed sex ban helped one young woman begin to figure out what she really wants and needs.
In the middle of the pandemic, Maria Hassan, 24, from Belfast, made a decision to abstain from sex and instead work on herself. Over a year into her oath, she tells Annie Lord what she’s learnt.
I didn’t plan to stop having sex. Pre-pandemic, I’d enjoyed casual sex, leaving most nights out with someone on my arm and going on multiple dates a week. I was the friend who filled the WhatsApp group with juicy stories, like the time I was seeing a guy whose attic bedroom was only accessible by a ladder located in his mum’s bedroom, or getting caught having sex on the balcony of a ski chalet by a shocked guy driving a ski plough past while on holiday. As you can imagine, when lockdown rules outlawed sex I initially had no idea how I was going to cope.
But being stuck inside for such long periods also gave me time to think. Slowly, I began to realise that I wasn’t really mentally present during many of my sexual encounters and a lot of the time it felt performative, too. I wasn’t focusing on how I felt at that moment but rather on what would
Despite these realisations, I was still keen to find someone as soon as the lockdown lifted last spring. I met a guy through my friend’s boyfriend. He was exactly my usual type – overconfident and flirtatious, so we went on a couple of dates. While the sex was good, it also felt anticlimactic somehow. When I meet a new partner I usually experience this rush of attraction and validation, but then things quickly cool off – I get bored or they lose interest. This would leave me wondering what I’d done wrong
Nearly a year later, I haven’t budged in my stance. And I’m not the only one: celibacy is on the rise. In 2020, a study of 10,000 Americans by the Karolinska Institute revealed that the proportion of men aged 25 to 34 who had not had sex in 12 months has doubled from 7% in 2002 to 14.1% in 2018 – and I imagine the results would be similar on this side of the pond. For women, celibacy has also increased, now affecting 12.6% of 25- to 34-year-olds, up from seven per cent in 2002.
In recent years, more celebrities from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga have been open about their celibacy journeys, with Nick Cannon declaring in February that celibacy allowed him to regain a feeling of “control” over his life. There’s even such a thing as “celibacy TikTok” – an emerging subsection of the app where users explain that they’re practising celibacy because “guys only want to use you for your body” and as a means to “reclaim sexual energy”, heal trauma and slow down their love lives.
My friends were really surprised by my decision. Some of them didn’t understand but now that they’ve seen the improvement in my self-confidence, they know it’s the right choice for me and they’re very supportive.
Interestingly, I don’t second guess myself as much now that I’m not trying to attract a potential partner’s attention – I wear what I want to wear, not what men might notice. I’ve also learnt to take pride in my hobbies, such as cooking a fancy meal for myself, and actually appreciate my own company now. I enjoy going to the cinema or seeing an exhibition on my own, something I would never have done before. It hasn’t been easy, though – there have been a couple of near misses. A man I was besotted with a few years ago tried to get with me the other night and while it brought up old feelings and I was tempted, I decided that it wasn’t worth breaking that promise with myself. Some men have also viewed it as a bit of a challenge which says a lot about their attitude towards consent. No means no, not ‘convince me’!
I think there’s a misconception that being celibate means you’re not a sexual person. Ironically, since embarking on my journey I’d say I have a more fulfilling sex life than ever before, albeit one that’s just with myself. It’s led to greater awareness and interest in my own pleasure. I’ve even joined a women’s sexuality circle at my local yoga studio where we talk through issues that are affecting our physicality. It’s helped me to take accountability for some of my behaviours, too, namely needing validation from men. I’m asking myself questions I never did before. What makes me
I don’t plan to be celibate forever. Moving forward, I want to find someone I feel safe and comfortable with first and foremost. But I’ll also be coming from a place of being much more knowledgeable about myself, my desires and my body. I can direct them to what I actually enjoy now. I’m not saying I wouldn’t have casual sex again, because there were times in the past when it has been pure, no-strings-attached fun. But it’s also important to check in with yourself and ask what your expectations are. What do
There are times when I do miss sex. Sharing an orgasm with a partner and all of the humour that comes with sex is special. Even just being physically close to another person is something that’s easy to neglect when you’re being intimate with another person – I’m trying to focus on getting more of this from platonic relationships now. I’m consciously more tactile with my friends, we hug and hold hands more than before. People tend to have this misconception that intimacy is only reserved for a sexual partner, but it’s not true. A hug from a best friend or spending an evening snuggled under a blanket watching a movie with someone you love is intimacy too, and it’s just as important.
It’s easy to look at my single friends going on dates or the couples in my life and feel like I’m missing out or wasting my youth, but I try not to compare myself. I know that I am on my own path and that there’s so much time for sex ahead of me – I’ve got my whole life. I think one day in the future when I am in a relationship, I’ll look back at this time with fondness. When the only person I had to focus on was me.
Illustration: Irina Selaru