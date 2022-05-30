Nearly a year later, I haven’t budged in my stance. And I’m not the only one: celibacy is on the rise. In 2020, a study of 10,000 Americans by the Karolinska Institute revealed that the proportion of men aged 25 to 34 who had not had sex in 12 months has doubled from 7% in 2002 to 14.1% in 2018 – and I imagine the results would be similar on this side of the pond. For women, celibacy has also increased, now affecting 12.6% of 25- to 34-year-olds, up from seven per cent in 2002.

In recent years, more celebrities from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga have been open about their celibacy journeys, with Nick Cannon declaring in February that celibacy allowed him to regain a feeling of “control” over his life. There’s even such a thing as “celibacy TikTok” – an emerging subsection of the app where users explain that they’re practising celibacy because “guys only want to use you for your body” and as a means to “reclaim sexual energy”, heal trauma and slow down their love lives.