A few weeks on, I encountered R at a bookshop reading in London. In the afterparty at the local pub, R approached and clumsily introduced me to an important figure in the literary world. “I’ve been dying to matchmake you all night,” he said, italicising the word ‘matchmake’ with pointed innuendo.

I saw the glint of a wedding ring on the man’s hand and panicked. He looked uneasy, too, as though R was a pimp who had brought him a courtesan he hadn’t asked for. I blurted out a story about having a boyfriend, he blurted back that he had a wife. We both attempted thereafter to have a conversation about literary matters, but it was stilted and ridiculously polite. Angry with R, I brought up his odd behaviour over email. His swift response was, “It’s all in your head.” R had succeeded in making me rewrite events so that they fitted with his narrative. I thought to myself: he meant well, it was just cross purposes. I brushed away all doubts with the conviction that I had been paranoid, mistaken, oversensitive. In the meantime, he was still merrily retweeting feminist articles online.

Whenever I saw him that summer he swerved from being cool and critical to effusively warm and pleasant. Sometimes we still flirted; he still had a certain hold over me. But I grew tired of his game-playing, and I kept encountering women who’d had a hard time with him.

The moment I pulled away from R, everything changed. I mentioned to him that I had gone on a date and kissed another man. I thought it would make no difference to him; he was, after all, sleeping with numerous other women, including my close friend, who was finding him ‘difficult’. But R seemed to intuit that he had lost his hold over me. I remember the moment clearly: I saw R at a social event, and he had his back to me. I went up to him and tapped him on the shoulder. When he turned to face me, his expression was one of complete and utter disgust and fury.