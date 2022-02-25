If you remember the days of love calculators and crush compatibility tests, you’ll know that there are plenty of urban myths dictating what kinds of people are successful in relationships.

These preconceived notions have taught us from an early age that an Aries and a Cancer are a match made in hell, and Type A and B personalities will struggle to find common ground.

But according to an Instagram post by relationship experts Decoding Couples and therapist Simone Saunders of The Cognitive Corner, we only really need to focus on two key factors to determine whether a pairing could be successful or not: chemistry and compatibility.

As they explain, both chemistry and compatibility depend on a number of elements, and can change as a relationship becomes more long term.