Codependency is like a nasty insect. It can enter a relationship slowly and subtly but, once inside, it’s like a parasite, sucking the blood out of it and leaving you sore and uncomfortable.

It’s not just about being inseparable. That’s one side of it, certainly – the saccharine excessive togetherness – but it can also involve distance and lots of conflict.

The main facet of codependency is, as the name suggests, a dependency on another person (in this case your partner) to feel or behave in a certain way so that you, yourself, can feel at ease. It’s an attempt to control another person’s reactions or feelings, and in so doing, control your own.