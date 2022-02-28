4 therapist-approved ways to tell if you’re in a codependent relationship
What is codependency, where does it come from and how can you spot it? Therapist and author Lucy Fry explains everything.
Codependency is like a nasty insect. It can enter a relationship slowly and subtly but, once inside, it’s like a parasite, sucking the blood out of it and leaving you sore and uncomfortable.
It’s not just about being inseparable. That’s one side of it, certainly – the saccharine excessive togetherness – but it can also involve distance and lots of conflict.
The main facet of codependency is, as the name suggests, a dependency on another person (in this case your partner) to feel or behave in a certain way so that you, yourself, can feel at ease. It’s an attempt to control another person’s reactions or feelings, and in so doing, control your own.
Codependency can masquerade as tolerance or even consideration; the truth is that co-dependence is always about a need for control.
One example would be when you need your partner to be in a good mood or else you feel guilty that they are unhappy. Another example would be avoiding certain situations or conversations to swerve any conflict or upset. You might say it’s because the issue doesn’t really matter, but the truth is you can’t tolerate the discord. All of this is ever-so-slightly manipulative, right? You aren’t allowing for individualism. Next thing you know, you’re both enmeshed.
Here are four ways to spot if any relationship in your life has entered the codependent zone.
You’ve lost your sense of self
Ever get the feeling you’re not quite the individual you were when you first entered a relationship?
Of course, being one half of a couple will and should change a person; enjoying a meaningful, long-term romantic bond is bound to have an influence on you and how you see the world, and perhaps also what you’re interested in and your views.
But, there’s a point when this gets icky. It’s that moment when you decide not to go to your best mate’s party because your partner is miserable and doesn’t want to go out. You stay at home to keep them company, so they won’t be cross or sad tomorrow. Or maybe you stop buying meat because they’re a vegetarian who doesn’t like it in the fridge and you are worried they’ll be upset.
You assume this is being considerate. But ask yourself: what about your needs? Can you identify what’s important to you? Can you deal with it when it clashes with your partner’s views?
Your interests have merged with your partner’s
We all know those people who, the moment they are in a relationship, just disappear. Perhaps they stop seeing their friends, having weekends away or stop going to the gym as soon as they’re one half of a couple. These are codependency red flags.
Yes, you might be inspired to try salsa dancing because your partner’s really into it, but if you feel you should like it because your partner does, or you attend because you don’t have any interests of your own, that’s when problems crop up.
Anything that involves hushing your own interests to keep another person interested in you, or to maintain harmony in your love life, is not an inspired choice but a codependent one. The strongest, sexiest partnerships are between people who can be differentiated from one another.
You need help with every decision (you cannot trust yourself)
Codependency can also manifest as a total loss of trust in oneself and an inability to be or act alone.
The feeling that a decision isn’t complete until it has the OK from your partner is a sign you have stopped respecting your own needs and put the partnership, or your partner, ahead of yourself as an individual.
Maybe you can’t leave the house without your partner’s approval of what you’re wearing. Or you can’t imagine going on holiday without them or buying a big item you really want (and can afford) without their agreement.
Respecting someone’s opinion and needing their approval are two very different things.
You’re often angry, but instead you smile (or just sigh quietly)
Watch out for even the smallest resentments and don’t try to change yourself to suit your partner. If we want to change ourselves, that’s great, but doing it to make someone else love or want you is truly bad jazz.
If you find yourself blaming your partner for things you haven’t done and that you wanted to or making them responsible for your feelings or happiness – particularly if you aren’t voicing it to them – then you’ve fallen fully into codependency and couples therapy should be your next step.
Images: Getty