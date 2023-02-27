Please, stop talking: how to feel comfortable with silence in your relationship

So, what can we do to bring silence into our relationships and listen more effectively? The first thing we can do is to remove distractions. Stop doing what you are doing, put your phone away, and really be present for your conversation.

Next, stop interrupting! When we are engaged in a conversation, our enthusiasm can often mean we don’t let the other person finish their sentences because we are so keen to speak ourselves. That isn’t listening. So, allow them to finish. A conversation can be a bit like a beam of light, moving from speaker to speaker as each person talks. Next time you are in a conversation, notice how often we turn the spotlight on to ourselves.

Apparently, the word most commonly used in conversation is ‘I’. So, here is a challenge. Next time you notice yourself answering what someone has said with a story or comment about yourself, try turning it round and keeping the beam of light on them. Instead of talking about you, talk about them. Ask them to tell you more about what they have just said. Stop talking, and really listen. You’ll be amazed at the difference in the quality of your conversations if you use positive silence more frequently.

Sometimes doing this face to face can feel a bit intense, so some of the best conversations which use silence can be had when you are next to each other, walking, driving, or doing something together, whether it is gardening, cooking, or doing an activity.

Creating space for silence and reflection can be a hugely powerful way to enhance your self-awareness, learn from your experiences boost your relationships. Give it a try!

Rosie Nice is the founder of Magic Coaching and author of the new book The Magic Happens in the Silence, a guide to the art of reflective coaching.

Rosie runs coach training programmes and spends much of her time helping organisations build a coaching culture, sharing the transformational results coaching can create.