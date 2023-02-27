Please, stop talking: how to feel comfortable with silence in your relationship
There are different types of silence, but many of us struggle to accept silence in social dynamics. Contrary to our discomfort, quiet moments between friends, strangers or partners is no bad thing. In fact, explains Magic Coaching founder Rosie Nice, it could unlock and boost your relationships in surprising ways. Here’s how.
We’re all familiar with silence, but how many of us can say we’re truly comfortable with it?
The power of silence has long been recognised, of course. All major religions embody elements of silence, from encouraging a few moments of quiet contemplation to silent retreats, to religious orders who take a permanent vow of silence. Mindfulness and meditation also centre around the value of silence.
Nevertheless, dialling down our internal chatter is often one of the hardest disciplines to master. Particularly if you’re the sort of person who feels that overwhelming urge to fill gaps in conversation with something, anything, despite not quite understanding why.
We all need a degree of silence, though. It can help us think, relax and focus, but when we are with others, sometimes silence can feel really difficult.
The average time it takes for a period of silence to start to feel uncomfortable does tend to vary by language, culture and context, but a report by NBC News suggested that it only takes four seconds for us to feel uncomfortable with silence.
To tackle an aversion to silence, it’s important to recognise that there are different types of silence. Varying levels that we experience in different situations. Harmonious silence where people are relaxing together, for example, can feel like a blissful rarity in contrast to an awkward silence where there’s an uncomfortable pause in the conversation that makes people feel anxious if they feel pressure to speak but don’t know what to say. And then there’s the acrimonious silence where people aren’t speaking or each other because they are angry or upset.
Anecdotally (and unfortunately) it seems the silence of the uncomfortable or acrimonious kind are the most familiar among most of us. How often after meeting someone, socially or professionally, have you found yourself worrying about how the conversation went, or what people thought about you afterwards? What about after an interaction with your partner?
The answer to tackling discomfort around silence could be purposely creating silence between you… and sitting with it.
One of the best ways to feel the benefits of silence is by improving the quality of our listening. Listening is one of the most underrated of all the different communication skills and one which we can probably all get better at. One of the best ways to show someone that you are interested in someone, and that you value their thoughts, views and opinions, is to really listen to them.
When we are listening, there should be three things we are trying to achieve: hearing what they’re saying because this meets our need to gain information. We need to demonstrate that we are listening; this will meet their need to feel heard. And finally, we’ll want to create a non-judgmental environment. This meets both of our needs to feel we can speak freely and openly.
So, what can we do to bring silence into our relationships and listen more effectively? The first thing we can do is to remove distractions. Stop doing what you are doing, put your phone away, and really be present for your conversation.
Next, stop interrupting! When we are engaged in a conversation, our enthusiasm can often mean we don’t let the other person finish their sentences because we are so keen to speak ourselves. That isn’t listening. So, allow them to finish. A conversation can be a bit like a beam of light, moving from speaker to speaker as each person talks. Next time you are in a conversation, notice how often we turn the spotlight on to ourselves.
Apparently, the word most commonly used in conversation is ‘I’. So, here is a challenge. Next time you notice yourself answering what someone has said with a story or comment about yourself, try turning it round and keeping the beam of light on them. Instead of talking about you, talk about them. Ask them to tell you more about what they have just said. Stop talking, and really listen. You’ll be amazed at the difference in the quality of your conversations if you use positive silence more frequently.
Sometimes doing this face to face can feel a bit intense, so some of the best conversations which use silence can be had when you are next to each other, walking, driving, or doing something together, whether it is gardening, cooking, or doing an activity.
Creating space for silence and reflection can be a hugely powerful way to enhance your self-awareness, learn from your experiences boost your relationships. Give it a try!
Rosie Nice is the founder of Magic Coaching and author of the new book The Magic Happens in the Silence, a guide to the art of reflective coaching.
Rosie runs coach training programmes and spends much of her time helping organisations build a coaching culture, sharing the transformational results coaching can create.