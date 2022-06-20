Moesha doesn’t see why she, or anyone else, should be forced to come out, and I couldn’t agree more. Because you “force” someone to come out every time you ask them to validate their sexuality or relationship status and every time you misgender their partner or question them about their intentions with a romantic connection. Your choice, like Rebel’s, is to come out or lie, either overtly or by omission. “The most empowering thing is just to live my life,” says Moesha. “And if my partner is a woman, it’s just ‘here’s my partner’. If people are shocked, that’s their fault. I just don’t see the need to make a big deal about coming out. Coming out, for me, is about being happy with myself and my partner and living my life freely and openly, whoever my partner is.”

And that’s what it comes down to: queer people just wanting to live their lives. Some people think that in 2022 LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way, and they have, but there is a very long way to go. Enough is enough. Queer people must be allowed to live and love. The collective feeling from the LGBTQ+ community at the attempted outing of Rebel is one of sadness, disappointment, and anger, yes, but there is hope, too. Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Matt Lucus and Ronan Keating jumped to the defence of Rebel. Sydney Morning Herald reporter Andrew Hornery has also publicly apologised for his actions and published a column acknowledging his mistakes. The community will not be silenced and is celebrating 50 years of Pride in style.

There is also a quiet determination, so beautifully voiced by Moesha, to self-empower. Rebel’s defenders are loud, and they are many. They are the sign of the times I look to, not the attempted public outing; shocking because it is wrong, yes, but also because it feels so archaic. I’m so happy that Rebel found her Disney Princess. I feel so lucky to have found mine. I hope that others can find hope in this situation, despite how it played out, because Rebel chose Pride in her love when the alternative was shame.

My message to anyone navigating this complicated, hurdle-filled journey is this: if coming out feels impossible, please know that when you’re ready to take the first step (of a coming out path that will quickly become very well-trodden), however old you are, that community of Rebel’s defenders – the queer and the queer allies, the rainbow army – will be right here beside you. And maybe one day, we won’t need to come out (once, twice or every darn day) at all.