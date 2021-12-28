January is a popular month for dating. For many, the new year is a fresh opportunity to put themselves out there, meet new people and perhaps even find love.

To help people meet their ideal match, Tinder is launching a new feature in January which allows members to select from a series of ‘2022 Goals’ within the Explore page. The idea is that they’ll be able to navigate matches by goals, ambitions and hobbies.

“As we know that a shared experience increases your matchability, singletons will seek out someone who shares their own ambitions this Dating Sunday. Then the good goals can roll all year long,” Laura Wilkinson-Rea, UK director of communications, says.

This got me thinking, how important is it for you and your partner to have lots in common?