Why comparing your relationship to other people’s is rarely a good idea

In the age of social media, the urge to compare ourselves to others is stronger than ever. We may think we know better, but avoiding it is easier said than done thanks to the highlight reels of people’s lives we’re confronted by on a daily basis.

You might find yourself doing it in real life, too – perhaps without even realising it. From the clothes we wear to the jobs we do, comparing our lives to others can quickly become second nature.

Comparison has plenty of downfalls, however – especially when it comes to our relationships. Humans are naturally inquisitive creatures, and it’s only natural to look at your bond with your partner through the lens of the relationships around you. But doing so can have damaging consequences in the long run.