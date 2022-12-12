Over the last year, I’ve challenged myself to be more confrontational. Professionally, I’ve learnt to speak up at the first instance, rather than allow situations I’m displeased about rattle on. In my friendships, I’ve made baby steps in expressing boundaries and being honest with people when they’ve hurt me. In my relationship, I no longer avoid confrontation until it transforms into passive aggression; instead, I express myself clearly rather than letting small annoyances build up. In turn, it’s changed how I respond to confrontation. It’s something I was scared of and couldn’t bear the thought of someone being ‘mad’. Now, I know it’s just healthy communication and boundaries. This practice has made even the smallest interactions easier. Now, when a waiter brings me the wrong food, I don’t just eat it (even when I’m allergic… yep, I’ve done that before). I simply tell them, and the world continues to turn.

Dr Rina Bajaj’s three tips for handling confrontation better

1. Look beyond the behaviour.

While it’s important to set boundaries around behaviour, it can be useful to try to empathically understand the feelings behind the behaviour in an attempt to connect with the other individual. For example, someone’s anger may be signalling that they feel vulnerable or unheard. Reflect on what you’re noticing and how it might feel for the other person. End the conversation if it feels unsafe.

2. Strike while the iron is cold – a heated discussion is rarely likely to be productive.

Sometimes, it’s important to de-escalate and end a conversation and then come back to discussing concerns when both parties are more grounded. For example: “It seems like we are going around in circles at this point and I really want to make sure that we can discuss this further with the aim of finding a resolution that works for us both. So let’s take some time to process and think about this and we can arrange to meet again to discuss things.”

3. Focus on the problem, not the person.

It’s easy when we feel emotionally overwhelmed to see the other person as the problem. We can also turn our logic off so it makes it harder to solve problems. One way to challenge this is to name what the problem is and then to decide – together – how you might tackle it. For example, “I can see that we are both getting heated here and it’s probably not the most productive approach. From what I can see, the real issue is this. Would you agree? How can we work together to solve this problem?”