Ask Billie: “I think my best friend’s boyfriend is cheating. Do I tell her?”

I’d thought I had my reasons, though: to your point, there was no hard evidence. I had no photo album on my phone documenting his dalliances with other women. It was all second-hand information, and that’s the most dangerous kind. But hindsight is 20/20, and looking back, I wish I’d confronted the situation head-on instead. I wish I’d told him he was a shitty person, doing shitty things to someone I loved and if he didn’t own up to what he was doing, I’d make it known. And when he didn’t, I wish I’d marched up to my friend and told her what I knew. Because the shock on her face would have been much more palatable than the guilt I felt in concealing what I knew from her.

Deciding whether to tell someone that the person they have decided to be with might not be as great as they think they are is hard. It lives somewhere in the grey area of being a good friend – you’re going to end up hurting them either way. For this reason, I’ve decided that in future I will confront the guilty party, not the innocent one. And in this situation, you have to mean what you say – that if he doesn’t address it with her, you will. Then, when you tell your friend how her boyfriend has treated you, you can honestly say you gave him the opportunity to own up first.