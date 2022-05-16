Polyamory: “Why I had to get out of my polyamorous relationship after a decade”
In 2020, Yvonne*, 38, walked away from polyamory after over a decade in the lifestyle. Here, she shares the unexpected complications of having more than one partner.
“The idea of loving just one person at a time has always seemed odd to me. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to multiple people simultaneously but attached shame to those feelings because, well, society has taught us we just need to find ‘The One’. That’s never felt right for me. I think it’s partly down to my experiences of travelling around the world as part of my job as an artist, where I’d meet lots of people I felt attracted to. Surely, I thought, these people can’t all be ‘The One’?
I first heard about polyamory through my cousin in 2014, who spilled the benefits to me over long phone calls. She explained how she’d never felt more sexually liberated – monogamy was a lie we’d all been sold, she said, one that simply doesn’t suit everyone. Intrigued, I started reading articles and blogs within the poly community. My interest really piqued after I watched
According to YouGov, just one percent of people in the UK are in polyamorous relationships. But lots of us have noticed interest steadily rising in recent years as millennials and Gen Z move away from traditional relationship structures, plus the idea of non-monogamous partnerships has garnered more media coverage, making it less taboo. In Channel 4’s new show
There was a catch in my own poly plan, though: I was married and I didn’t want to end my 12-year relationship with my husband. I still loved him. Thankfully, after many long conversations, my husband decided he was on board and even decided to embrace being poly with me. He was open-minded and ready to enter a new phase of our relationship; if he hadn’t been, I was at a point where we probably would have taken a break so I could explore it alone.
We worked out a system where we’d be honest with each other about who we were seeing, while also laying down ground rules such as weekly date nights and a promise that nothing would drive a wedge between us. A ‘wedge’ consisted of anything that involved dishonesty; lying about when we were going out with someone or hiding our true feelings. We also promised we would never leave each other for another partner – our relationship would always come first.
My friends and family were harder to convince, given that most of them knew very little about polyamory and initially thought I was using it as an excuse to sleep around. One friend told me I needed to get over my “commitment issues”, which was hurtful, but negative comments didn’t hold me back. The second I entered the poly community – I joined various Facebook groups and online forums – I felt less concerned about judgmental views and even more focused on enjoying my romantic freedom. I spoke extensively to people online before meeting IRL. Those real-life meet ups only took place in spaces I felt safe, such as an art gallery opening.
For a while, it was great. I loved not feeling romantically constricted and would speak to around four people at once, dating two or three at a time. I found it surprisingly easy to meet people and there was no possessiveness between my partners initially. On one occasion, at a friend’s BBQ, my husband started getting along really well with one of the men I was dating and I began to fantasise about having two or three ‘husbands’ who could all be friends. Another time, we travelled to visit one of my husband’s girlfriends, who was interested in getting to know me too. It instantly cut out any sense of jealousy or concern because we were all so open with each other; this was how I’d envisaged polyamory, I thought.
But as my relationships developed, that initial rush and confidence boost that bolstered me began to fade and I started to feel insecure; like my self-worth was slowly being eroded. It took years to realise it, but almost every partnership I’d formed was actually based on deceit. As I got to know the men I was dating, I‘d discover they were either
The agreements between me and my partners were often discarded, too. I’d committed to ‘hierarchical poly’, where there’s a ‘primary’ couple but you are both able to explore ‘secondary’ relationships. Yet I found that many of my secondary partners were ultimately uncomfortable with the fact that I had a primary partner – my husband – despite insisting that they were fine with it at first. As time went on, I also discovered that there were so many different forms of polyamory and complicated dynamics like polyfidelity – when you agree with all of your partners not to see anyone else outside of your existing network – and triad, where three people are all involved with one another. It became overwhelmingly difficult to maintain solid connections, while the constant checking-in and questions about who else I was dating and how I felt about them made it hard to get into a comfortable flow.
Another thing that also sent me spiralling was that some men I connected with thought that because I was poly, they could treat me as a fling or a one-night stand. I regularly felt like I was crazy for feeling something deeply with these men; did I imagine our connection?
Then there was the reality of how it was affecting my marriage. I kept my husband up to date with who I was dating and how often but he didn’t always do the same, and I found it impossible to know what he was truly feeling. He’d tell me what he thought I wanted
Four years in, the stress of it all was impacting my health – I felt highly strung and sick with nausea and fatigue. I also started to miss the intimacy you share with someone when they are your sole partner, when you’re totally tuned into one another and there’s complete trust. I longed to have someone step in and stand up for me when I got hurt, and when that person never came, I started to feel more alone.
It all came to a head two years later in March 2020 when I’d thrown up for the seventh time in three days amid a bad relationship with my then-boyfriend, who constantly accused me of “cheating” on him outside my marriage, despite agreeing to polyamory in the beginning. I was at my worst mentally and had also grown physically ill with digestive issues and major fatigue, which doctors said may have been triggered by stress. I had headaches, heart palpitations and was generally unhappy. I knew something had to change and so we broke up. I then called my best friend and broke down into tears explaining how I missed just being in love. The kind of love where I could sink into the arms of someone I trust and who trusts me. Despite being open and honest with everyone I had a relationship with, it wasn’t working. How could I have so many love connections but still feel broken inside?
I sat down with my husband and told him I was no longer comfortable with being poly. He felt differently – he wanted to continue being polyamorous and so a few months later we separated. I knew it was the right decision, but I was still devastated. I found solace in art and poetry, and slowly, my mental health improved as I prioritised myself.
And then in February last year I met someone through Facebook. I was really open about my past with him, which he completely accepted, and I became focused on rediscovering what I actually wanted from a relationship – that feeling of being totally in love. Interestingly, though, monogamy wasn’t really the main difference in how I approached the relationship; rather, it was the boundaries of what I was willing to accept in a partner. I wanted honesty, respect and a real emotional connection, and I prioritised that above everything else. I have a huge sense of gratitude and trust in him that I have never experienced before.
Looking back, I was not emotionally strong enough to handle being polyamorous and all the conflicting emotions of the people involved. There’s a lot I would change: I’d slow the pace right down in each relationship and listen to my instincts when I encountered red flags, rather than putting others’ needs above my own. That isn’t to say I think polyamory can never work; I know people in the community that are very happy and feel it’s even strengthened their relationships. But if I could give advice to anyone considering it, I’d tell them to make sure they know themselves first and what they want from these relationships. Understand who you are at the core, and don’t ever compromise on that.
*Name has been changed.
As told to Olivia Petter.