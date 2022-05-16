But as my relationships developed, that initial rush and confidence boost that bolstered me began to fade and I started to feel insecure; like my self-worth was slowly being eroded. It took years to realise it, but almost every partnership I’d formed was actually based on deceit. As I got to know the men I was dating, I‘d discover they were either polyamorous and cheating on a sole partner, like one ex-boyfriend who wasn’t honest with his girlfriend about me, even though he told me in the beginning that she knew. Another ex started insisting I couldn’t meet anyone new outside of my husband and him once we got together.

The agreements between me and my partners were often discarded, too. I’d committed to ‘hierarchical poly’, where there’s a ‘primary’ couple but you are both able to explore ‘secondary’ relationships. Yet I found that many of my secondary partners were ultimately uncomfortable with the fact that I had a primary partner – my husband – despite insisting that they were fine with it at first. As time went on, I also discovered that there were so many different forms of polyamory and complicated dynamics like polyfidelity – when you agree with all of your partners not to see anyone else outside of your existing network – and triad, where three people are all involved with one another. It became overwhelmingly difficult to maintain solid connections, while the constant checking-in and questions about who else I was dating and how I felt about them made it hard to get into a comfortable flow.

Another thing that also sent me spiralling was that some men I connected with thought that because I was poly, they could treat me as a fling or a one-night stand. I regularly felt like I was crazy for feeling something deeply with these men; did I imagine our connection?