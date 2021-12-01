Being in the dating game for a number of years often means learning a lot about yourself and others around you.

You begin to truly understand what you like and what you don’t like, what kind of dater you are and who you tend to gravitate towards, making the dating scene a constantly evolving machine through which we learn to navigate.

With the growing popularity of dating apps and an entire pandemic to deal with, the concept of dating has become even trickier for some – but it’s also presented another opportunity to learn about who we are as individuals and what matters to us – and this can be seen in Bumble’s recent dating report.