We’ve all heard of the honeymoon phase. When a relationship begins, everything seems too good to be true. We see our new partner through rose-tinted glasses. But after a while, things begin to settle. We get to see our partner’s little flaws and annoying habits. Arguments become more and more frequent. The rose tinted glasses come off and the honeymoon phase comes to an end.

But what if the end of the honeymoon phase isn’t actually a bad thing? What if it’s an opportunity to grow?

As John Amedeo Ph.D., MFT writes for Psychology Today, many of the problems that can arise in long-term relationships stem from our lack of understanding of our partner’s emotions. According to him, the best way to truly understand our partner is to first tune into our own ‘primary feelings’ through self-care.