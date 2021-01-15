It’s an age-old debate. When you’re sharing a home with someone, whether it be a partner, flatmate or family, there’s always the one who loves the temperature to be akin to tropical climes and another who needs bracing fresh air to feel comfortable.

It’s the yin and yang of wintertime heating. While some of us can’t stand to feel chilly in a place we should feel our most relaxed, others feel suffocated by too much stuffy, hot air.

I’ve experienced this many times and at both ends of the scale. There was my Spanish post-university flatmate who seemed to think she still lived in Madrid and refused to put a jumper on at home, even in December. As her British housemate, I was more than used to pulling on a pair of woolly bed socks and a snuggly dressing gown when temperatures plummeted. This wasn’t for my benefit, though. While I loved being toasty, I was all too consumed by fear of the heating bill which always skyrocketed in winter, adding to an already painfully large London rent.