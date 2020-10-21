Courteney Cox shares the reality of not seeing her boyfriend since the pandemic started
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Courteney Cox has talked about the reality of not seeing her boyfriend since California first went into lockdown in March.
Everybody is trying to get to grips with how the tightening restrictions impact relationships and friendships.
Whether you’re in a long-term relationship, in a new or casual relationship, or are single and dating – everybody is affected.
But Friends actor Courteney Cox has just shared the reality of a particularly difficult relationship situation.
Speaking to Foy Vance on his Vinyl Supper podcast, Cox revealed that she still hasn’t seen her boyfriend Johnny McDaid since California went into lockdown seven months again.
“He left the next day after the whole country shut down – or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us,” she said.
“At first I was like, ‘Wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it.”
“Sundays are different,” she continued. “I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, ‘OK, people have been quarantining, everyone’s safe…’ They like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends.
She added: “I have these two friends, they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with Coco [her 15-year-old daughter], I’m a little chicken.”
Cox had already opened up about the reality of a long distance relationship in lockdown a few months ago, saying in an Instagram post: “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner. (LA/London time) Zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone.”
The couple have also celebrated their seven-year anniversary since then.
In the same podcast episode, Cox also talked about the wake-up call she had after a friend caught coronavirus: “They got here on a Friday – we’d been tested, we were all negative… But two days later, Kevin started feeling really tired and threw up and the next day he was like, ‘I think I have a cold’.
“Four days later he’s in the hospital on a ventilator, almost dead […] Now he’s completely recovered, but that was one of the scariest things. I wouldn’t even understand Covid-19 had it not been right here. It was scary.”
Her words are of course heartbreaking and frustrating for all sorts of reasons. But it’s at least reassuring to know that everybody out there really is going through the same pandemic rollercoaster of highs and lows.
Images: Getty