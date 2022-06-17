“I was married to a covert narcissist for 14 years – this is what I want you to know”

Caroline says that if she ever went out without him, she’d be met with hostility and the silent treatment. “It was all about isolation and control. His reaction would make me think, ‘Oh, I won’t bother going out next time.’ So I’d stay in while he went MIA for hours on end.”

His behaviour in private continued to escalate while things appeared picture perfect from the outside. Six months into her pregnancy with their second child, Caroline found out her husband was having an affair.

“The way he spun the story and cried to me about how sorry he was and how bad he felt, I ended up comforting and consoling him. But it was all manipulation. He was constantly lying and exaggerating situations for sympathy. He couldn’t just call in sick to work, our son had to be on life support.”