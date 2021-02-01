Margot, 26, has had issues with her mum pressuring and criticising parts of her appearance throughout her twenties. “When I went to graduate interviews and started my first job, my mum was worried I wouldn’t be taken seriously – so she’d pressure me to wear more make-up and dress older,” she tells Stylist.

“When I look back I probably looked ridiculous, but it’s just what was expected of my mum back in her day.” Although she was hurt, Margot feels that this behaviour likely comes from a place of envy within her mum. “While she was [and is] proud, I think she was jealous of me having better opportunities than her.”

Garbutt says that there can be a fine line between a parent feeling envy or resentment for their child’s lot in life, and the instinct to pick at their achievements or make negative comments about their life choices.

“Sometimes envy and jealousy can be motivations for criticism,” she says. “Where a child is living the life that a parent would’ve wished to have lived for themselves, has the opportunities available to them that the parent did not have, or is enjoying freedoms that the parent did not have, there can be bitter resentment – which may emerge as criticism.”

“Parents can have challenges with differentiating their own life experience from their child’s,” Dr Boateng adds.