Lockdown with a partner can be difficult. Although it’s comforting to have someone to share quarantine with, after a month of staying inside with no distractions, you might find even Netflix has nothing to offer you.

Well, it’s time to get the magic back. We know you can’t get dressed up and go out on date night, but you can bring date night to you – at home.

There are loads of ways to have fun and make an evening feel special if you get creative. From playing retro board games to recreating your first date, we’ve come up with a list of ideas to keep you and your partner entertained at home.