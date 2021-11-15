What attracts us to certain people can be a complex and ever-evolving set of factors. For some, it’s all about the physical – from their height (I, too, was once a member of the 6ft and up only club) to their facial features and hair, to wealth, ambition, sense of humour – the list goes on.

But one thing that can also play a major factor in the game of attraction is someone’s tone of voice and how they speak – something that is now playing a much larger role in dating apps.

Hinge has become the latest dating app to launch voice notes to its in-app messaging feature, adding another layer to the online dating experience and how we communicate with our matches.