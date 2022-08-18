Picture this: you’re dating someone who you are 100% into. The conversation between you both flows like water. Your goals and aspirations perfectly align with one another. And you want to jump on them every time you see them. Basically, things are going as smoothly as they possibly could.

But then they do something you don’t like. Maybe they have really bad taste in footwear and constantly wear those ugly shoes you don’t like. Or you begin to spend more time with each other at home and you start to notice their lazy habits that you didn’t see in the early stages of your dating journey.

Then suddenly, you begin to feel that familiar pit in your stomach. Incessant thoughts start to circle in your mind and the way you used to look at them suddenly begins to change. That feeling, ladies and gentlemen, is the ick.