“My boyfriend and I moved in together because we couldn’t bear to be apart”



My boyfriend and I have been together nine years now and the majority of our relationship has been long distance. Once we went into lockdown, the reality that we wouldn’t know how long it would be until we could see each other again really hit us. In the summer, we met up at a social distance, but it felt painful to not be able to touch – we missed each other so much. We discussed moving in together – we haven’t done this before as it meant one of us would have to make a career sacrifice. By this point, we hadn’t seen each other for five months which is the longest we’ve been apart. In October, I decided to move to Oxford with him. I’m self-employed and the majority of my work is in London, but I was willing to travel the extra distance to work in order to be together. It was definitely the right decision; I was nervous about the habits I might discover he has – but there’s been no nasty surprises! We definitely feel more connected and have learnt so many new things about each other by not being long distance. I thank the pandemic as it’s given us the push we needed to move onto our next stage.