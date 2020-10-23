First dates are nerve-racking enough, but London’s tier two lockdown restrictions have just made them even more of a minefield to navigate.

We can’t stay in a bar, restaurant or pub past 10pm thanks to the curfew. And we can’t even step foot in an indoor venue with someone outside of our household or social bubble anyway.

This means that the “let’s grab a few drinks at the pub” date, along with that tipsy midnight snog, is well and truly dead. And, unless you’re prepared to sit outside in the cold, the coffee date is no more.